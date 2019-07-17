Edward "Eddie" M. Ryan II, 62, passed away peacefully with his daughters at his side at Mary Washington Hospital on July 12, 2019, near his home of over thirty years in Fredericksburg, Va. Eddie was born on August 11, 1956 to the late Marjorie and William "Pants" Ryan in Brownsville, Pennsylvania. He graduated from Brownsville High School, class of 1974. He was recruited by General Heating in 1986 as a HVAC Technician, requiring the family to move to Virginia. He was a longtime devoted member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles, Fredericksburg chapter, where he held many positions as both an officer and delegate. He was also a member of the Fredericksburg Moose Lodge. Eddie loved riding his motorcycle, spending time with his family and friends, playing billiards and cards, was a diehard Pittsburgh Steelers fan, and a professional trash talker. He loved to be around people and was the life of the party. Eddie is survived by daughters Erika (Chris) Workman of Naples, Italy, Erin (Chris) Loar of Fredericksburg, Va., Emily (Anthony) Fiesel of Spotsylvania, Va.; his brother, Matt Ryan (Tammy) of Brownsville, Pa., and five grandchildren, Ryan, Lindsey, Callie, Carmine and Linkin. Visitation and services will be held at Covenant Funeral Service. Visitation will be held Thursday, July 18 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The funeral service will be held on Friday, July 19 at 10 a.m. followed by a graveside service at the Sunset Memorial Gardens. Friends and family will be received at 12:30 p.m. at the Fredericksburg Fraternal Order of the Eagles, 21 Cool Springs Rd., Fredericksburg, VA 22405, to celebrate his life; food and drinks will be provided. Please come prepared to share your best stories of Eddie. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.