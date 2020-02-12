Sally A. Rycroft, 69, of Fredericksburg, passed away on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Hughes Home, Fredericksburg. She was a 1969 graduate of Niagara Falls High School, 1973 graduate of the State University College at Brockport, NY and a 1995 graduate of the nursing program of Germanna Community College. She had careers as a speech teacher, Registered Nurse, and mother of two children. She volunteered for the monthly Presbyterian Church dinner for the homeless. She got along with everyone and charmed everyone she knew. Survivors include her husband, Robert S. Rycroft; children, Sara Rycroft of Washington, DC and Adam Rycroft of Los Angeles, CA; siblings Judy Caira of Fairport, NY, and Karen Athanasiades of East Setauket, NY; nieces Jennifer Robinson and Mary Ellen Caira of Fairport, NY, Katherine Athanasiades and Christina Athanasiades of Washington, DC. She was preceded in death by her father, Alexander Scepanski and mother, Mary Scepanski. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Rappahannock Area CASA, 509 C. Lafayette Blvd., Fredericksburg, VA 22401, http:/www.rappahannockcasa.com. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.