Susan Darden Robison Ryder, 73, of Spotsylvania, passed peacefully surrounded by family to be with the Lord on Monday, April 1, 2019. Susan is survived by her husband, David R. Ryder; children Scott H. Simpson, David W. Ryder, Katie D. Ryder, and Lisa M. Taylor; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Pal and Phyllis Robison; and her brother, William Robison. Services will be private. Online guest book at covenantfuneralservice.com