Patricia Saffelle, 61, of Partlow, went to be with the Lord on August 25, 2019. Survivors include her loving husband of 44 years, Frank H. Saffelle, Jr; three children, Rusty (Shawn), Frank III (Caroline) and Jennifer (Shawn); seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; one brother; and three sisters and a host of nieces and nephews. A service will be held at Noon Thursday, August 29 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg Chapel. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service. Interment will follow. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.