Alex J. Salustri of Locust Grove, VA, went to be with his Lord on Christmas morning 2019. He went Home peacefully from his home surrounded by his loving family. Alex was born in Yonkers, New York on January 23, 1926 to Davide J. Salustri and Genevieve de Trieste. Alex is survived by his wife of 63 years, Madeline Pagano Salustri, sister Helen Cellio, daughter Stephanie (Carmine) D'Onofrio, son Alex J. Salustri Jr. (Becky), daughter Nancy Vasi, grandchildren Carmela and Elia D'Onofrio, Rebecca and Adrian Salustri, and Loretta and Genevieve Vasi, and many nieces and nephews. Brothers John and Aldo Salustri and sister Louise Piltz predeceased him. Alex was a graduate of Yonkers, NY public schools and the Mechanics Institute in New York City. After his graduation he was employed as a senior draftsman. He served in the Army in the 1st Battalion, 15th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Division in Germany during WWII. After his military service, he established his own business as a monument designer and letter cutter from 1948 until his retirement in 1991. He subcontracted to Ferncliff Cemetery and Mausoleum in Tarrytown NY, and St. John the Divine Cathedral in New York City. He was commissioned to design the monuments of celebrities including Judy Garland and Ed Sullivan. Alex was an artist, musician, inventor, and wood worker. In his home in Connecticut he designed and built a nationally celebrated "Miniature Train Room". Everywhere he lived (Hawthorne, NY, Milford, CT, Delray Beach, FL and Locust Grove, VA), he was involved in civic and service organizations. For over 40 years he was devoted to the Boy Scouts of America as a leader and as Scouting Commissioner in Westchester County, NY. At the Lake of the Woods, he was an active member of LOW Church, the Veterans Club, Lions Club, AARP 5239, and LOWLINC. He loved the gifts of learning and laughter, and gave the gifts of love and joy. He was a true Renaissance man who lived each moment until he died. There will be a Celebration of Life at the Lake of the Woods Church in Locust Grove, VA on Saturday, January 18 at 11am. A reception at the Church will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Lake of the Woods Church and the Lake of the Woods Veterans Club. Online guestbook at johnsoncares.com.