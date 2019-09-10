CPT. (RET.) Gaylord Hale Salvador CPT. (RET.) Gaylord "Sal" Hale Salvador, age 70, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at Holmes Regional Medical Center, Melbourne, FL. Gaylord AKA Sal was born September 5, 1948 and was the son of late Wesley and Yvonne Hale Salvador, the brother of Kevin Salvador and the late Shelia Benzie. Gaylord grew up in Vienna and Fredericksburg, VA and lived in various locations throughout the country. Much of his adult life was spent in Port Orange, FL and presently living in Melbourne, FL. Gaylord proudly served his country in the military for over 21 years. His military career began in 1970 and he served in several conflicts and was a decorated soldier. He was stationed in Florida in 1984 as an Assistant Professor of Military Science at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University and Bethune-Cookman University. He served in the Canal Zone from 1981 to 1984 as company commander, C Company Ft Kobe, Panama, Central America. Gaylord retired from service in 1991 from Mac Dill Air Force Base, Florida while working for US Central Command and US Special Operations Force. Gaylord was also a retired Volusia County Teacher and Private School Teacher for over 15 Years. The majority of his school career was spent teaching 6th grade Geography at Creekside Middle School in Port Orange, FL. He received many accolades for his service. He also taught at Galaxy Middle School, New Smyrna Beach Middle School, Deland High School and Mainland High School. Gaylord was a lover of music. He enjoyed teaching guitar and studying Music Theory. He played in several bands through his life including one while teaching school. Gaylord also played guitar at small venues. Gaylord is survived by his beloved wife, Patsie Butler Salvador, of 48 years; his sons, Kristopher and Aaron; his granddaughters, Ashley and Blakely; and his great grand children, Genevieve and Jackson; along with numerous cousins, nieces and nephew. Friends and relatives are invited to attend a viewing from 2 4 pm followed by a 4 pm service on Saturday, September 14th 2019 at Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care (1001 South Hickory Street, Melbourne, FL 32901). Gaylord will be laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia at a later date. For further information call Patsie B. Salvador @ 386-334-8022. Arrangements by Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, Melbourne, FL 321-724-2222. Condolences at afcfcare.com.