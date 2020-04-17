April Lynne Samuel, 39 of Ruther Glen passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020 in Memorial Regional Medical Center and went to be with her heavenly father. April was a person of great faith and loved her church family. She is survived by her parents, Warren and Martha Samuel; her brother, Alex Samuel; her maternal grandfather, Nelson Carter; her uncle, Samuel Carter and her friends at The Gathering Place. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 18th at 2:00pm in County Line Baptist Church, with burial to follow in the church cemetery. All are invited to attend. Ten immediate family members will be in the sanctuary and all others can remain in their cars (in the church parking lot) and listen to the service being broadcast. At the conclusion of the committal service, attendees will be invited to drive away from the service, exiting through the cemetery past the family at the graveside. April enjoyed attempting and experiencing new things and she would be so happy her funeral service was just that. Memorial contributions may be made to the Rappahannock Area Community Services Board (RASCB) 600 Jackson St. Fredericksburg VA 22401. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.storkefuneralhome.com.
+1
+1
Promotions
Flowers & Gifts
540-720-5040
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are offering free delivery for all deliveries in the Stafford area. We are also offering curbsid…
540-371-4506
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are open for local deliveries and curbside pick up.
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services Specific steps we have taken to protect our staff and customers:Daily disinfecting of shop includin…