Albert Fellows Sanborn III, of Locust Grove, Virginia, died on January 22, 2020 after a brief illness. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend. Love, humility, and humor were values that he upheld throughout his life. Al was born May 25, 1930 in Brooklyn, New York, to Albert Fellows Sanborn, Jr and Dorothy Hine Sanborn. Al was predeceased by his first wife Gloria Sanborn, with whom he enjoyed 47 years of blissful marriage until her death in 2003. He is survived by his wife, Janet Sanborn; his children, Albert Fellows Sanborn IV (Bret); Patricia Sanborn; and Ted Sanborn and his wife Sheree and their daughters, Kristen Sanborn and Amy Sanborn. Al earned a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering at Michigan Tech. He was a Lieutenant in the Army Corp of Engineers during the Korean War from 1952-1954. Subsequently, Al earned a Master of Science in Civil Engineering at Purdue University, where he met his wife, Gloria. As a professional civil engineer, Al was responsible for evaluating, designing, and constructing infrastructure projects, such as highways, airport runways, and dams. Following his retirement in the early 1990s, Al and Gloria moved to the Lake of the Woods (LOW) Community in Locust Grove, Virginia, where they were both active. Al was President of the Association from 2002 to 2003 and served as a volunteer in various other roles in the community. Al married Janet Emblidge in 2009, and they enjoyed a loving companionship until his passing. Al was warmly embraced by her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at the Lake of the Woods Church in Locust Grove, Virginia, at 10:00am on Friday, February 14th, followed by a private burial. In lieu of flowers, donations can be contributed in Al's name to the Lake of the Woods Church Living Water Community Clinic. Online guestbook available at johnsoncares.com.
