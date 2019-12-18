Major Henry "Hank" Sanford, Retired United States Air Force, departed this life December 13, 2019, at Ashland Nursing and Rehab Center, Ashland, Virginia. Major Henry Neal Sanford retired from the United States Air Force with thirty-one years and five months service. Major Sanford was a member of Tuskegee Airmen since 1982. He is survived by his devoted wife Henrietta Milling Sanford, two sons, two step-sons, and three brothers and their wives. Viewing will be December 20, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., and the service will follow at 12:00 p.m. at Emmanuel A.M.E., 240 Chatham Heights Rd, Fredericksburg, VA.