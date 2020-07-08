Liduino "Pops" Jose Santos, 88 of Ruther Glen passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at his residence after his 8 year-long battle with Alzheimer's. Liduino was born in Sao Miguel, Azores and immigrated to the United States in 1977. He was a craftsman and known for his high quality furniture and carpentry skills. He enjoyed reading the bible and listening to religious radio programs. He is survived by his children Marta Wiser, Rebecca Santos, Dimas Santos, Joe Santos, Pedro Santos, Marcos Santos, Filipe Santos, Cidalia Ntakounakis and Carmen Klotz and; sister, Maria Michell; and 18 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Zulmira Santos. The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Mullins and Thompson Funeral Service, Fredericksburg Chapel from 6-8:00 pm. A funeral service will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020 at 11:00 am at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Stafford Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Online condolences may be sent at www.mullinsthompsonfredericksburg.com
