Donald Satterfield, 73 of Woodford passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020 at his home, after a long, hard-fought battle with cancer. After retiring from a career with UPS, he worked in the family business, Gatewood's Garage, for another 20 years. Donald's passion was fishing. He spent countless hours on the Rappahannock and other rivers, lakes and ponds with his friends and in tournaments. Survivors include his wife, Elaine Gatewood Satterfield; his son, Dennis Satterfield (Shawn); his daughter, Jennifer Satterfield; his grandson, James Satterfield and his cousins, Betsy Halki and Francis Curtis. He was preceded in death by a brother, Bunny Satterfield. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 8th at 12:30 pm in the Bowling Green chapel of Storke Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Ladysmith Fire Department or Ladysmith Rescue Squad or Kenny's Closet (Fredericksburg Ostomy Support Group) 1300 Hospital Drive #305 Fredericksburg VA 22401. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.storkefuneralhome.com.
