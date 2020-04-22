Sandi passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020 at Mary Washington Hospital peacefully surrounded by love. She was born in Washington, D.C. on October 2, 1944. Sandi spent her younger years in Alexandria and moved to Fredericksburg with her husband and family in 1987. She retired as a civilian Administrative Assistant from the department of the Navy in 2010. She loved to travel, was an avid reader and only a so-so scrabble player although she loved playing with friends several times a month. Sandi lived a long and full life filled with great adventures and laughter. She loved unconditionally, gave selflessly, and enjoyed caring for and spoiling her grandchildren. Sandi was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was happily married to the love of her life, Robert L. Saunders for 55 years. In addition to her husband, Sandi is survived by her 3 daughters, Robin L. Saunders (Earl Wildt), Christine M. Kuney, and Dawn E. Buerke (Chris); son Mark W. Torbert. She was a doting grandmother of Kaitlynn Saunders, Cody Saunders, Rachel and Rebecca Kuney, and Hyla Wildt. She is also survived by her sister, Linda Gaydick (Gus); and brother Robert W. Huber (Tim); niece Desta V. Wilson; and her daughter Shelby Militzer. She was preceded in death by her parents, John A. and Winifred L. Huber; step-mother Patricia D. Huber; and her brother, John Wesley Huber. Service and Burial will be private. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to Sandi's favorite charity can be made to Lovable Whiskers Animal Rescue and Sanctuary at 7213 Ni River Landing, Fredericksburg VA, 22407. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
