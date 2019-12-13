It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Christian Andrew Savee, 31, of Fredericksburg, who departed on Sunday, December 8, 2019. Survivors include his mother, Cindy; stepfather Shawn; sisters Chelsie and Cierra; brothers Michael and Tristan; girlfriend Ieshia; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Savee. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, December 14 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.