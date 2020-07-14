Cecil Graydon Sawdy departed his life on earth on July 10, 2020 at the age of 73. Cecil was preceded in death by his parents Graydon Sawdy and Myrtis Deane Sawdy. He was born on September 15, 1946 in Bertrand, VA. Cecil is survived by his wife of 50 years, Dale; their daughter, Shannon S. Jernigan (her husband, Matthew); and grandson, Trenton J. Jernigan.
Cecil was a graduate of King George High School. He served in the Army and fought in the Vietnam War. Upon his return to the states, he began his career as an electrician and later a facilities technician, serving 43 years a Government Civilian employed at the Naval Surface Warfare Center, Dahlgren.
Cecil loved his family and enjoyed any and all activities associated with speed and the water. He and his brothers enjoyed building and running race cars at the local drag ways for many years. Cecil applied his mechanical skills to building fast boats as well. Throughout his life he enjoyed restoring boats of all sizes and spent many hours on the Potomac River, sometimes cruising and sometimes fishing. He served multiple years as the Commodore of Colonial Yacht Club.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, July 17th on his property alongside Monroe Bay Creek at 5410 James Monroe Highway with Reverend Christina H. Turner officiating. Cecil’s favorite attire, Bermuda shorts, encouraged. The family will receive visitors prior to the service, beginning at 10:00 AM. In Lieu of flowers, contributions should be made to the Colonial Beach Volunteer Rescue Squad, 225 Dennison Street, Colonial Beach, VA 22443. Condolences may be left for the family at www.storkefuneralhome.com.