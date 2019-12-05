Riley David Sawdy, 21, of King George passed away Sunday, December 1, 2019. Riley was a 2017 graduate of King George High School. Riley worked as an Engineering Technician for a defense contractor and was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran. Riley enjoyed rock climbing, nature, skiing, dirt biking, photography, and cars. Riley's faith in god and his admiration for all god's creation was found in his love for family, friends, nature and animals including his loving dogs Maya and Daisy. Riley treasured the simple things in life. Among his survivors are his parents, David and Angela Sawdy, his grandparents, Dennis and Lindy Sawdy and Minnie Creasey. He was predeceased by his brother, Ryan Graydon Sawdy and his grandfather, Leonard Creasey. The family will receive friends from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m., Friday, December 6, 2019, at Storke Funeral Home Nash and Slaw Chapel. There will be a service at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with interment to follow at Shiloh Baptist Church Cemetery. Condolences may be left for the family at www.storkefuneralhome.com.