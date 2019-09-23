Yvonne G. Sawyer, 72, of Spotsylvania, VA, passed away on September 14, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Linwood Sawyer, Sr., and children, Linwood Jr., Jeffrey, Bertina, Angela, and Latorya Sawyer, Cassandra Shaw, and Lisa Coleman. A viewing will be held on Tuesday, September 24, from 5 to 7 p.m. at A. L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, September 25, at 12 p.m., with viewing at 11 a.m. at Temple of Deliverance, 5756 Zachary Taylor Highway, Mineral, VA.