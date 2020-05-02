Stephen Woodward Schaul, Sr., 69, of King George County, son of the late Max Wilbur and Pauline Woodward Schaul, passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at Bowling Green Health Care Center. Steve was born in Washington DC on January 30, 1951. He was a King George High School graduate. He worked for the Fredericksburg District Virginia Department of Transportation for over 30 years. Steve was a carpenter by trade, loved to hunt, fish, and hang out with the guys down on the creek in Virginia and North Carolina. He was active in many ministries at Potomac Baptist Church in King George. Survivors include his wife of 38 years, Annette Schaul; one son Stephen Schaul, Jr.; one daughter Kirsten Schaul; father-in-law James T. Chinn; siblings Ron Jarvis and Martha Quann; sister-in-law Susan Busch (Tom); two brothers-in-law; four nieces and nephews; one great nephew; numerous cousins; and countless friends. He was preceded in death by his brother Peter; step-father Richard Jarvis; mother-in-law Louise Chinn; and sisters-in-law Margaret Hartsell and Nancy Chinn. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to your favorite organization or to Potomac Baptist Church, P.O. Box 701, King George, VA 22485. Services will be private. A memorial service will be held at a later date for family and friends. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
