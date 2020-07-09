Winfield Leonard Schindel, 91, of King George County passed away peacefully at Commonwealth Senior Living, where he resided for the past three years. Leonard's family will receive friends from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Fletcher's Chapel United Methodist Church, 8330 Fletcher's Chapel Road, King George, where the funeral service will be held at 3:30 p.m. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. For a full obituary and to send online condolences to his family, please visit foundandsons.com.
+1
+1
Funeral Homes
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are keeping our front door locked to limit the number of customers in the store, however all you…
Promotions
Flowers & Gifts
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services All Saxon staff will be wearing masks and we need shoppers to wear a mask too. Social distancing wi…
540-373-4421
We offer curbside service, pickup and drop off.Love is not canceled! Birthdays, anniversaries and special occasions continue. We're here for …
540-720-0748
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are keeping our front door locked to limit the number of customers in the store, however all you…
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services Specific steps we have taken to protect our staff and customers:Daily disinfecting of shop includin…
540-371-4509
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are open for local deliveries and curbside pick up.
540-720-5040
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are offering free delivery for all deliveries in the Stafford area. We are also offering curbsid…
540-693-7601
We are staffed with Certified Gift Designers, guaranteeing our customers a perfectly assembled gift basket with each and every order. We are…
540-371-2433
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services No contact delivery, curbside pickup
540-940-8932
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services Free Same Day Delivery! We are open virtually, although our brick and mortar is not open to the pub…