Winfield Leonard Schindel, 91, of King George County passed away peacefully at Commonwealth Senior Living, where he resided for the past three years. Leonard's family will receive friends from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Fletcher's Chapel United Methodist Church, 8330 Fletcher's Chapel Road, King George, where the funeral service will be held at 3:30 p.m. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. For a full obituary and to send online condolences to his family, please visit foundandsons.com.

