Theresa Dorothy Schlachter, age 79, of Fredericksburg, VA passed away Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at her residence. She was born on February 5, 1940 in Greenport, NY the daughter of the late Antone, Sr and Felicia Kujawski. She was a graduate of Mary Washington College and was a professional photographer. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald A. Schlachter, two brothers, Antone Kujawski, Jr and Michael Kujawski. Survivors include one son, Stephen Schlachter and partner Peggy Kohn of Austin, TX; one daughter, Kathy Jagiella and husband Thomas of Peru, Illinois; one brother, John Kujawski; one sister, Genia Chappell; four grandchildren, John, Joseph, Jacob, and Mary Kate Jagiella. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 Friday, September 6, 2019 at St. Mary Catholic Church with interment at Quantico National Cemetery. Following the interment on Friday, the family will receive friends from 4:00-7:00pm at Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. Online condolences may be sent to mullinsthompsonfredericksburg.com