Rachel Marie Schnakenberg, 53, of Caret, died Sat. June 22, 2019 at Bon Secours St. Mary's Hospital. Born in Ft. Benning, GA, she was preceded in death by her dad, Theodore Margwarth. She was a loving daughter and mother who will be missed. She is survived by her two sons, Trenton and Nathaniel Schnakenberg; her parents, Shirley and George Pearse; and four brothers, Michael, Edward and Gregory Margwarth and John Rell. A memorial service will be held 11:00 am Wed. June 26, 2019 at St. Peter's Episcopal Church, Port Royal with Rev. Catherine Hicks officiating. Sign register book online www.storkefuneralhome.com .