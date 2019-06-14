James T. Schools, 83 of Shumansville passed away Monday, June 10, 2019 with his family by his side. Born in King and Queen, he had retired as the owner of the Sparta Market and also served as the Postmaster of Sparta for over 20 years. James served in the United States Air Force, had been a member of the Caroline Jaycees and loved hunting and the friendships he shared with his fellow members of Land Owners Hunt Club, where he had served as president. Baseball and softball were also a big part of his life and he had served as the Area Commissioner of the American Softball Association. He was a member of Kilwinning-Crosse Masonic Lodge AF&AM 2-237 and a 57 year member and Deacon of Mt. Hermon Baptist Church. Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Patsy Schools; his children, Gary Schools (Mary) and Tracey Burch (Chris); his grandchildren, Amy Schools, Jordan Schools (Lexi), Austin Burch (Amber) and Amber Burch (Brendan); his sister, Phyllis Cecil (Luther); his sister in law, Betty Schools and his beloved dog, Rudy. He was preceded in death by his parents, Peachie and Grace Schools and his brother, Fred Schools. The family will receive friends on Friday, June 14th from 6:00 8:00pm at the Bowling Green chapel of Storke Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow on Saturday, June 15th at 11:00am in Mt. Hermon Baptist Church in Shumansville, with burial to follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Hermon Cemetery Fund. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.storkefuneralhome.com.
