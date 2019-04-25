Patricia Ruth Schrader, age 78, of Fredericksburg, VA passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at the Hughes Home. She was born on January 27, 1941 in Johnstown, PA the daughter of the late Joseph and Lorraine (Murray) Danchik. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Schrader. The family would like to send a special thanks to the nurses and staff at Hughes Home and Mary Washington Hospice for the tremendous care they did for her. It was greatly appreciated. Survivors include her son, Thomas Danchik and his wife Robyn of Fredericksburg, VA. Graveside services will be held at 10:00am Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Quantico National Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to mullinsthompsonfredericksburg.com