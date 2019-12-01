Andrew Sciascia, 91, of Locust Grove, passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019 and joined his beloved wife Hanna to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Survivors include his five children Christine Ocetnik (Harald), Andy Sciascia, Jr. (Marina), Bobby Sciascia (Lynn), Marion Eckelberry (Dale) and Roland Sciascia; 14 grandchildren; 41 great-grandchildren; and 12 great great-grandchildren. Family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday December 2 at Covenant Funeral Service in Fredericksburg. A service will be held at noon on Tuesday, December 3 in the funeral home Chapel. Interment will follow in Quantico National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Locust Grove Rescue Squad in Locust Grove, VA. Full obituary and online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.