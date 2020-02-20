Lloyd E. Scott, Jr. Lloyd E. Scott, Jr., 93, of Fredericksburg passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Mary Washington Hospital surrounded by his loving family. He was born on December 24, 1926. Lloyd was a WWII Navy Veteran and was the last remaining charter member of the Historic Fredericksburg Region Antique Auto Club of America (HFRAACA), charter member and deacon of Friendship Baptist Church and charter member of Belle Plains Boat Club. He will be remembered for his quiet and gentle manner, sense of humor, hard work, and his love of family and friends. Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Doris Christopher Scott; son Paul (Michelle); daughter Pamela Scott Covil (Wayne); and grandson Ryan Scott. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd E. Scott, Sr. and Evangeline Adams Scott; and his two brothers, George and Calvin. The family requests that sympathy be expressed by contributions to Fredericksburg Baptist Church, HFRAACA or charity of your choice. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, February 23 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service at the funeral home. Interment will be private. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
