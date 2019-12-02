Patrick "Walter" Scott, 93, of Fredericksburg, VA passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Paramount Senior Living after a brave battle with congestive heart failure. Walter was born in New York City, NY to James William Scott and Loretta Elizabeth Reilly on St. Patrick's Day 1926. Walter, a retired World War II veteran, was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 67 years, Millie. He is survived by his son, Patrick (Jackie) of Manassas, son Michael (Gina) of Fredericksburg; three grandchildren Daniel Scott, Tori Nunnally, and Ian Scott; and five great-grandchildren Alexander and Charlotte Nunnally, Arya Scott, and Danny Jr. and Jackson Scott; younger sister Catherine; and brother Robert. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 5 in Quantico National Cemetery, VA. The family will receive friends 30 minutes prior to the service at the Cemetery's Administration Building. In lieu of flowers, please make charitable donations to the Fisher House Foundation at www.fisherhouse.org. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.