Ronald Eugene "Ronnie" Scott 59, of Unionville passed away on Monday, May 6, 2019 at his residence. He was born on June 23, 1959, and was a son of the late Luther and Loretta Kitts Scott, and was also preceded in death by three brothers, Robert C. Scott, David Scott, and Timothy Scott. Ronnie was a tree expert and was a U.S. Army veteran. He is survived by his wife, Margaret Ogle Scott, of Unionville, three daughters, Bonita Ann Shifflett, of Newport News, Kacey Scott, of Orange, June Barfield and husband Billy, of Unionville, a son, Michael Scott and wife Melissa, of Fredericksburg, four brothers, Leroy Scott and wife Judy, of Fredericksburg, Wayne Scott, of Pa., Ricky Scott and wife Donna, of Wva., Kelly Scott of Orange, eight grandchildren, and a great-grandchild. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at the Preddy Funeral Home Chapel in Orange.