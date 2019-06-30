Robert Cecil Scott Sr., 88 passed away peacefully Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center. He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 45 years, Panie M. Scott. Robert leaves three sons, R.C. Scott (Janet), Chris Scott (Jody), and Steve Houchin (Robin); five grandchildren; two great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and his employee and best friend of more than 40 years, Junior Waller. Born and raised in Fluvanna, Virginia, the son of Grover Cleveland Scott and Evelyn Mitchell Scott. Robert was the oldest of his five siblings, Leona, Aldena, Stuart, Mason and Mabel. Robert served as a medic in the United States Army. Upon returning from his tour in Germany, he set up the first saw mill ever allowed in Fort AP Hill. Robert worked his entire life in the logging industry. Robert had a passion for music and played lead guitar and sang in many local bands for over thirty years. He even shared the stage on a few occasions with Patsy Cline. He loved fishing and his family and always had a smile and a kind word for everyone he met. It was not uncommon to hear from those that knew him that he was spotted driving below the speed limit with a smile on his face while cars passed and honked at him. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday July 5, 2019 in Oak Hill Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed to Robert's family at foundandsons.com.