Vicky Sue Scott, 70 of Roxboro, NC formerly of Colonial Beach passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019. Vicky was a hair stylist in Colonial Beach for over 35 years. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and also enjoyed wood carving. Vicky is survived by her children; Jason S. McGinniss (Sherika) and Monica R. King (Daniel), sister; Pamela U. Graham, grandchildren; Jasmine, Jordan, Jadyn, Jocelyn and Jaicee McGinniss, Katlyn Powers, Madison King and Kylie King, brother-in-law; Ralph Steffey and his children and grandchildren. Vicky was preceded in death by her mother and father; Preston and Ruby Urbanck, a sister; Mary Steffey, and a brother-in-law; Dave Graham. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM Friday, May 31, 2019 at Storke Funeral Home, 131 3rd St, Colonial Beach, VA 22443 where the family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00 PM Thursday, May 30, 2019. Burial will be at Popes Creek Baptist Church Cemetery, 9131 Kings Hwy, Montross, VA 22520. Condolences may be left for the family at www.storkefuneralhome.com.