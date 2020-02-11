Ricky Carl Sears, 63, passed away peacefully and surrounded by family on Thursday, February 6, 2020. Mr. Sears was born in Cincinnati, Ohio to the late Donald and Jo Ann Sears. Ricky was an avid weightlifter and amateur freshwater angler completing the requirements for Master Angler Level 2 and Expert Angler (Largemouth Bass), as well as dozens of citations from numerous species. As a devoted father and grandfather, he never missed a baseball, football, softball, basketball, band practice, dance recital, or karate tournament. Ricky retired from working as a maintenance engineer after over 30 years of loyal service to the federal government. He spent his brief retirement doing what he loved most, fishing, spending time with his family, and completing, and complaining, about home repair projects. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Donna E. Sears (Perry), as students James Monroe High School, Class of 1975; Ricky is also survived by three children and their spouses, Derrick Sears (Allison), Dr. Erica Holliday (Ryan), and Carla Sears (Wayne); two grandchildren Lily and Burke Sears; three sisters; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends to celebrate his life from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, February 14 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, February 15 at Sunset Memorial Gardens with a reception to follow, details to be announced. In lieu of flowers his family asks for donations to Friends of the Rappahannock to continue his legacy at www.riverfriends.org. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
