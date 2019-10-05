Jimmy D. Seay, 64, climbed the golden stairs to heaven on October 1, 2019. Survivors include his wife, Gloria and his cat, Tudles. The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, October 6 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A service will be held at noon on Monday, October 7 at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Jimmy is now smiling and happy as he is driving his mustang on the streets of heaven. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.