Cyril Methodious Sedlak, 96, formally of Pittsburgh, Pa., passed away at his home in Fredericksburg on Thursday, September 5, 2019. Mr. Sedlak was a strong Christian man who loved his Lord Jesus Christ. He served Him, his family and church faithfully. Mr. Sedlak was also a member of The Gideon's International for more than two decades. Mr. Sedlak is a veteran of WWII where he served in Europe for approximately three years from 1943 to 1946. He honorably served in the Army as a Technician 4th grade for the 113th Finance Disbursing Section. Mr. Sedlak attended and graduated from Penn State University earning his Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting. Professionally he worked as an internal auditor/accountant for Heckett Engineering, Allegheny Ludlum Steel, Pete Marwick Mitchel and finished his career as supervisory manager for Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Western Pennsylvania. Survivors include his children, Wayne Cyril Sedlak (Lori), Lynn Ellen Sedlak Cross (Douglas) and David Paul Sedlak (Margaret); grandchildren Nathan, Jonathan, Leah, Josiah, Alexander, Matthew, Brian, Joshua, Danielle and Moriah; great-grandchildren Jadon, Eden, Gaius, Anneli, Eveline, Gilbert and David; and sister-in-law and longtime friend Ellen Maxey. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, September 12 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, September 13 at New Life in Christ Church, 11925 Burgess Ln., Fredericksburg, VA 22407. Interment will follow at 2 p.m. in Quantico National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Gideon's International Connection. Online guestbook at covenantfuneralservice.com.