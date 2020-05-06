Lt. Col. Richard John Seed, III, a decorated USMC Vietnam Veteran, passed away May 2, 2020 from the Coronavirus. He was graduated from Roanoke College, Salem, Virginia and received a Masters Degree from Catholic University. Upon graduation, Lt. Col. Seed entered the Officers Candidate School at Quantico, Virginia where he was commissioned a Second Lieutenant. After serving 22 years in the United States Marine Corps, Lt. Col. Seed taught Middle School in Stafford and High School in Westmoreland County. He was also a very proud Coach of the Girls' Volleyball team at Washington and Lee High School. Lt. Col. Seed is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years, Barbara; two sons, Richard J. Seed, IV of Wicomico Church and Jeffery Seed (Courtney) of Richmond; a daughter, Jennifer Cloud (Bob) of Alpharetta, GA.; three granddaughters, Sydney Seed, Josie Cloud and Davis Cloud and a sister, Katharine Seed of Philadelphia, PA. A graveside service will be held 11:00 a. m. Saturday, May 9, 2020 at Light of Christ Anglican Church Cemetery, Heathsville, Va. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Light of Christ Anglican Church Building Fund, P. O. Box 609, Heathsville, VA 22473 or Smith Point Sea Rescue, Inc., P. O. Box 662, Burgess, VA 22432.

Service information

May 9
Service
Saturday, May 9, 2020
11:00AM
Light of Christ Anglican Church
9500 Northumberland Hwy.
Heathsville, VA 22473
