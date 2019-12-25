Ken P. Sekuterski, 55, of Spotsylvania passed away Sunday, December 22, 2019. Mr. Sekuterski's career included the Army/MP, Rappahannock Regional Jail, Fredericksburg Police Department, and Stafford and Fredericksburg Sheriff Departments. He was an avid baseball coach, hunter, fisherman and loved carpentry work. Survivors include his wife, Joanna Kishpaugh Sekuterski; children Ryan (Holly), Hunter, Kody and Kyle (Helene); grandchildren Trenton, Alyssa, Hadley, and Susie; siblings Kevin (Lisa) and Keith (Bridget); mother Diana Sekuterski; and in-laws David and Jean Satterwhite, who were a great inspiration to him and who loved him dearly. He was preceded in death by his father, Chet Sekuterski. A celebration of life will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Travelers Rest Baptist Church. A private graveside service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Travelers Rest Mission Funds, 6823 Partlow Road, Spotsylvania, VA 22551, Please make checks payable to, TRBC Mission Funds.
