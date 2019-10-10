Clarence "Buddy" Edward Self, Jr., 87, of King George, VA, born Saturday, April 23, 1932, departed this life on Saturday, October 5, 2019. Buddy was preceded in death by his sister Penny; brothers Bobby and Paul; grandchildren Kelly, Wesley, and David. He is survived by his three daughters Jo Ann Carter, Tammie Steiner (Bob) and Debbie Brandts (Kevin); a son Clarence Self, III (Patty); grandchildren April, Amy, Aulbry, Judy, Trish, Amanda, Tiffany, Taylor and Monica; 13 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren. Buddy enjoyed hunting and fishing. He especially enjoyed spending time with family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the King George High School FFA. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be left for the family at www.storkefuneralhome.com.