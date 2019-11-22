Wiley "Tommy" Setliff 2nd, 76, of Colonial Beach, VA., passed away November 18, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents Wiley Thomas Setliff Sr. and Bertie M. Setliff. Tommy was born April 22, 1943 in West Virginia. After moving to Virginia with his family he eventually would meet his loving wife, Shirley, in Colonial Beach. Tommy and Shirley were married for 53 years and raised their three children. Tommy served his country in the United States Army National Guard and his community as Fire Chief and long-time scoreboard operator for Colonial Beach High School basketball and softball and video and chain crew for football. Tommy thoroughly enjoyed supporting and watching his seven grandchildren in all of their activities: Olivia Setliff, Devin Zimmerman, McKenzie Conway, Courtney Setliff, Cole Setliff, Jacob Jack, and Victoria Setliff. He is survived by his loving wife, Shirley Setliff; brother Robert (Bob) Setliff and wife Connie (Mechanicsville); children Richard (Kevin) Setliff and wife Bobbie, Michael (Kyle) Setliff and wife Charlotte, Kristin Jack and husband Jeremy; several nieces and nephews and his ever-present sidekick Charlie. A memorial service will be held Sunday, November 24, 2019 at the Colonial Beach Volunteer Fire Department at 2:00pm. You can honor Tommy's memory by donating to Colonial Beach Volunteer Fire Department (312 Colonial Ave, Colonial Beach, VA 22443).