John Edward Sewell, 87, of Fredericksburg, passed away peacefully on December 24, 2019 and is now reunited with the Lord. He was born in Parkersburg, WV on June 28, 1932 to John and Hazel Sewell. John was a computer specialist for the federal government, Department of the Army, for 32 years. He was an avid jogger, loved to play basketball in his free time, and a devoted WVU Mountaineers fan. John was a beloved husband, a loving father to his three sons, and a cherished "ZuZu" to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Virginia "Jenny" Sewell; his two sons, Robert Sewell (Sandra) and Mark Sewell (Maureen); eight grandchildren, Justyne, Jennifer, Shannon, Luke, Elizabeth, Lauren, Sarah, and Mark, Jr.; and six great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his five siblings and his son, John Edward Sewell, Jr. The family will receive friends from 6:00 8:00 p.m. Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Found and Sons Funeral Chapels, 10719 Courthouse Road, Fredericksburg. A funeral service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Friday, January 3, 2020 at Bethel Reform Church, 9304 Onyx Court, Fredericksburg. Interment will follow in Quantico National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Mary Washington Hospice, 2300 Fall Hill Ave #401B, Fredericksburg, VA 22401 or to Alzheimer's Association, 2217 Princess Anne Street #106-1F, Fredericksburg, VA 22401. Online condolences may be shared with his family at foundandsons.com.