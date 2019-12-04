Norma Jane Shackelford, 53, of Stafford County, passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019 in Moulton, Alabama. Norma loved to play bingo, go dancing, and root for the Dallas Cowboys. She was an avid reader, especially of Stephen King novels. Norma loved horror films, mud bogs, and puzzles. Survivors include her fiancé, Ronnie Beshears; children Jamie Decatur and John Michael Shackelford; one grandchild Hunter James Shackelford; siblings Robert Dale Decatur, Richard Lee Decatur, and Mary Heflin; parents Nancy Jane and Robert Lee Decatur; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Savannah Dawn Shackelford. A memorial service will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, December 6 at Covenant Funeral Service, Stafford Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will be private. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.