Mary Ellen Shade, loving sister, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, went to be with her Heavenly Father on December 9, 2019, at her home in Spotsylvania, VA, surrounded by her family. Left to cherish her memory are her siblings, Wanda Dodson and Ronnie Turner, her four children, Myra Beasley (Russell), Sheri Shade, Tony Shade (Sharon), Barbara Rankins (Michael), ten grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. The family wishes to thank the very special caregiver and longtime friend, Shirley LeBrun, for her love and care for Mary Ellen for her last year on Earth. Visitation with the family will be Wednesday, December 11, 2019, from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at Mullins and Thompson Funeral Service, Fredericksburg Chapel, with a funeral service to be held, Thursday December 12, 2019 at 11:00 am. Condolences may be sent at mullinsthompsonfredericksburg.com