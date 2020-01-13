Dennis Eugene Share, age 74, of Fredericksburg, VA passed away Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at Mary Washington Hospital. He was born on July 1, 1945 in Milton, PA the son of the late Herman A. and Aletha (Hill) Share. He was a retired Computer Operator for the Prince William County Government. His wife, Deborah Dawn Share, preceded him in death. Survivors include his three children, Sara Cadiere of Fredericksburg, VA, Dionysos Share of Fredericksburg, VA and Stephen Share of Ketchikan, Alaska; two grandchildren, Dakota and Dale. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00pm Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Mullins & Thompson Fredericksburg where a funeral service will be held at 11:00am Thursday, January 16, 2020 with Pastor Gregory Jennings officiating. Interment will follow at the Quantico National Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to mullinsthompsonfredericksburg.com.