Geraldine Sharp, 72, of Spotsylvania, passed away June 30, 2020, after a brave battle with breast cancer. Geraldine is survived by her sister Melanie (Bud) Rees, two children: Ellen (Todd) Bastian; and Elizabeth (Michael) Loevner; four grandchildren: Richard (Brandi) and Paul Bastian; Logan and Edward Loevner; a niece Laura Prater, and nephews Brian and Darren Rees. Geraldine was predeceased by her sister Kathleen Contizano and nephews Todd Rees and Charles Contizano. In the past, Geraldine managed Kitchen Collection and Le Gourmet Chef, where she regarded both employees and customers as friends. A private family memorial will take place at a later date. An online guestbook is available at myobits.com. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to From the Heart Stitchers 1525 Crawford Wood Place, Midlothian, VA 23114.