James Alvin Shaw, 80, of King George County passed away peacefully on January 17, 2020 to be with his Lord and Savior. James was born on August 19, 1939 in Portsmouth, Virginia to James Robert and Carlie Gustava Shaw. James' formative years were spent in Somerset and Louisville, Kentucky before returning back to Virginia. James graduated from King George High School in 1957 and was a star fullback of the football team and a member of the first varsity football team in King George High School history. After graduation, James joined the US Army and was stationed in Fort Jackson, SC, Fort Campbell, KY, and Berlin, Germany. While serving his country in Germany he continued his passion for football by playing for the Semi Pro Berlin Bears football team. After his time in the US Army, James began his career at NSWCDD, Dahlgren where he worked for 44 years before his retirement in 2006. Besides his athletic talents, James was also blessed with talents from his Creator as a photographer and master woodworker. James enjoyed photography of the world around him but was especially endowed with a special gift and passion for woodworking. James loved to study 18th century period furniture and then replicate with perfection the pieces in his home shop. His home is a showcase of all the furniture that he designed and built. Although James had many talents and interests, his family will always remember him for his devotion to his Lord and Savior and to his wife and sons. James was preceded in death by his parents James and Gustava Shaw and his younger brother John E. Shaw. He is survived by his loving and dedicated wife of 56 years, Delores Dean Shaw, his sons James Dean Shaw and Timothy Wayne Shaw (Tammy) all of King George, VA; his brother George Robert Shaw (Elaine) of Spotsylvania VA; and his sister Gloria Jean Peregory of Spotsylvania, VA. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins in Virginia, Kentucky, Florida and Oklahoma. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, January 24, 2020 at Shiloh Baptist Church, 13457 Kings Hwy, King George VA. The Reverend Randy Allensworth will officiate. The family will receive friends and acquaintances one hour before the service. The burial service will be held at Historyland Memorial Park, 11227 James Madison Pkwy, King George, VA. A reception will be held afterwards at Shiloh Baptist Church. Storke Funeral Home is handling the funeral arrangements. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Alzheimers Association, 2217 Princess Anne Street #106-1F, Fredericksburg, VA. 22401, or to Mary Washington Hospice, 2300 Fall Hill Ave, Fredericksburg, VA. 22401. Donations may also be made to Shiloh Baptist Church, 13457 Kings Hwy, King George VA. 22485. The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to Mary Washington Hospice and to his caregiver Tate Thompson. The family would also like to encourage you to reach out to anyone you may know suffering from Alzheimer's and to their family members.
