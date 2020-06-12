Stephanie Peyton Shea, age 55, of Fredericksburg, VA passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at her residence. She was born on September 26, 1964 in Fredericksburg, VA, the daughter of the late William H. and Beverley (Moore) Peyton. Her Grandparents were the late Anne "Big Mama" Moore and John "Dinty" Moore of local family restaurants' fame. Stephanie had worked at Anne's Grill from a young age for Big Mama and her mother, also. Stephanie played parks & rec softball, learning the sport from her father. She played in the marching band at James Monroe High School, under the Direction of Ron Jordan. Stephanie proudly went to VCU, receiving her Master's Degree in Social Work. She was a Little Sister for a Fraternity and loved VCU Basketball! Stephanie loved Sports! Baseball, Football, Hockey, Soccer, and attended many events over the years. She did see the Capitals and Nationals playoff games during their Championship Year! She was also a Redskins fan having been a season ticket holder. She wouldn't give up on them no matter how they were playing. There was a wide range of music that she enjoyed, and she went to several concerts that were fantastic, as luck would have it, or she made it that way! She was a Social Work Case Manager at Mary Washington Hospital for 30 years. She was well respected for knowing her job, and being of service to her patients, their families, and the hospital. She wanted to be an advocate for breast cancer patients, survivors, and their families, and she tried to be a warrior for them all. She was a member of Chancellor Baptist Church, and Fredericksburg Baptist Church before that. Survivors include her loving husband, Thomas L. Shea; one brother, Chris Peyton of Virginia Beach, VA; two sisters, Lori Beatty of Jacksonville Beach, FL, and Toni Hoosier and husband Jeff of Fredericksburg, VA; one brother-in-law, Peder Shea and wife Jane of San Diego, CA; her nieces, Grey Peyton and Christina Beatty, her nephews, Duncan Hoosier and Jeffrey Beatty. She leaves behind her beloved Aunt, Cleo Harding and Cousins, Margaret Long, Angie Hooe, Crystal Hildebrand, Dinty Moore, Greg Harding, and Brandon, Allie, and Ryan Leake. Finally, she was an inspiration as a fighter, the strongest woman to all who knew her in her courageous determination to live life. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family please asks that donations be made to the Mary Washington Home Health & Hospice or to MWH Regional Cancer Center. Online condolences may be sent to mullinsthompsonfredericksburg.com
