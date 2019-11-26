Maryellen Haesloop Oman, 73, of Fredericksburg passed away on Sunday, November 17, 2019 in Reston, VA. Maryellen was born September 3, 1946 in Washington, DC, grew up in Maryland and graduated from Chatham College, Pittsburgh. She loved music and was an advocate for the environment working several years with Sierra Club, Alaska. She is survived by sisters, Betty Lee of Chester, MD and Diane Sheldon of Herndon, VA, two step-children, Anne Oman of Richmond, VA and Andrew Oman (Elizabeth) of Fairfax, VA as well as five step-grandchildren and five nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Richard J. Oman and parents, Donald C. and Betty V. Haesloop. A Memorial service will take place at 1 pm on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Reston Bible Church, 45650 Oakbrook Ct., Dulles, VA 20166. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Sierra Club Alaska.