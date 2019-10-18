Passed away on October 13, 2019 in Spotsylvania, Virginia. She is survived by her daughter, Sheilla Smith (Gary); grandchildren, Matthew Smith (Anna) and Mark Smith (Sara) and special nephew, Timothy Allen (Shelley). Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation on Sunday, October 20, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8PM at Jefferson Funeral Chapel, 5755 Castlewellan Drive, Alexandria, VA. A funeral service will be held Monday, October 21, 2019 at 12 PM at First Baptist Church of Alexandria, 2932 King Street, Alexandria, VA. Interment Ivy Hill Cemetery. Please view and sign the family guestbook at www.jeffersonfuneralchapel.com.