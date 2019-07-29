Neel Shepard, 83, of Fredericksburg, passed away on Friday, July 26, 2019 at Mary Washington Hospital. Neel was born in Gadsden, Ala. on June 2, 1936. He earned a Master's degree in Mathematics from the University of Alabama, and worked for GE and Honeywell as a computer analyst for over 30 years. He enjoyed being a handyman, and especially had a passion for working with computers. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Margaret; and sons Neel Shepard, Jr. of Tyson's Corner, Rod Shepard (Margie) of Sterling, and Rick Shepard (Jenna) of Apex, N.C.; as well as grandchildren Kersten, Christina, Kiley, Jackson, Kevin, Henry, Keegan, Emerson, and Graceyn. He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Virginia Shepard, and his sister, Ginger Grant of Rome, Ga. A service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 24 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. Interment will be private. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.