Verline "Vera" Spruiell Shepherd, 81, passed away at Georgetown University Hospital on July 4, 2019 to be with her Lord and Savior. She was born and reared in Norfolk, Virginia. She joyfully served her church, the homeless and other community needs. She is preceded in death by her husband Matthew Shepherd. Vera is survived by her son, Matthew Shepherd, Jr. of Woodford, Virginia; her daughter Dr. V. Anne Shepherd of Washington, DC; and a granddaughter and three great-granddaughters of Philadelphia, PA. Vera's Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be at Shiloh (Old Site) Baptist Church in Fredericksburg on August 3, 2019 at 11:30am.