Cecelia T. Sherrill, 63, died peacefully in her home on July 7, 2020 in Fredericksburg, Virginia. Cecelia was born December 21, 1956, in Baltimore, Maryland. She graduated in 1978 with a bachelor's degree in education from Towson University. She is survived by her two daughters, Stephanie and Katy Sherrill, and four brothers, Joe, Bob, Tommy, and Kenny Cassat. She was preceded in death by her mother, Theresa Cassat, and father, Kenneth Cassat. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Micah Ecumenical Ministries 1013 Princess Anne St. Fredericksburg, VA 22401
