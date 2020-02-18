Alvin W. Shifflett, 66, passed away peacefully on February 13, 2020 at Mary Washington Hospital. Wayne was a graduate of Edison High School, class of '72 and went on to work and retire at Fort Belvior Military Hospital as a Pharmacy Technician. He enjoyed an active life after retirement and had many passions in addition to spending time with his family. He also enjoyed collecting and owning Cadillac cars throughout the years (both real and diecast), watching the latest sci-fi/action movies at the local theater, taking care of his dogs, landscaping around his house, and regularly beating his friends in a game of Scrabble. Wayne was a loving, caring and compassionate person who will be greatly missed by many. Survivors include his son, Tyler; daughter-in-law Megan; and granddaughter, Harper Shifflett. A service will be held at 12 p.m. on Thursday, February 20 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will be private. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.