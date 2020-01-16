On Sunday, January 12, 2020, April Dawn (Shiflett) Bostic went to heaven to be with our Lord and her mother, Ossie Lorainne Shiflett. Dawn was born on April 23, 1972 in Alexandria, VA. Survivors include her husband, Kelly Bostic; her son, James (Ashley); her daughter, Chelsea (Rodney); her father, James "Jimmie" Shiflett (Kathy); and her brother, Jeff (Liz). She will also be greatly missed by her four grandchildren, numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other family members and many friends. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Dawn's name to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be made at Mullinsthompsonstafford.com Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020 at Mullins and Thompson Funeral Service, Stafford Chapel. Visitors are welcome from 10:00am-12:00pm. Services will be at noon and interment at 1:00pm.