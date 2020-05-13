Wanda Lou Short, age 80, of Stafford County, VA passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020 at her residence. She was born on March 6, 1940 in Coeburn, Virginia the daughter of the late Charles O. and Pauline (Nixon) Reece. She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Leonard Short, Sr, her parents and siblings. She is also preceded by her two great granddaughters, Alaina Kuppert and Sydney Parkinson She is survived by three sons, Ronald Short, Donald Short, Leonard Short, Jr and wife Tracie; three daughters, Diana Bresley and husband William, Susan Beckman, Marsha Spicer and husband Frank; nine grandchildren, Amanda Parkinson (Sean), Kurt Kuppert (Amber), Kristen Kuppert, Zachary Short, Caleb Short, Travis Taylor (Jennifer), Scarlett Short, Breana Short, Cullen Short; six great grandchildren, Kurt Kuppert III, Alyson Parkinson, Raygan Parkinson, Penelope Taylor, Grayson Taylor, Flynn Taylor. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00pm Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service, Stafford. Due to the COVID 19 Pandemic, there will only be allowed 10 visitors at a time. Funeral services will be held at 1:00pm Friday, May 15, 2020 at the funeral home. Interment will be held at Quantico National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Saint Jude's Children's Hospital in her memory.

